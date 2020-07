Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Gorgeous, updated home with an open floor plan. Gated courtyard to front door creates outdoor living space that overlooks the backyard and green belt. French doors to office, spacious kitchen open to living. Kitchen features include granite countertops, stainless sink, and gas cooktop. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and a huge game room. Detached living space could be used as a 4th bedroom. Coppell Schools offer open enrollment. This home will not last long!