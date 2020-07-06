All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 212 Cove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
212 Cove Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:11 AM

212 Cove Dr

212 Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

212 Cove Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c50fe6b038 ----
Great Location !!! 4 Bedroom Home in Coppell!!! 2 living, 2 dining areas, wood floors, granite kitchen counter tops updated bathrooms and tons more updates.TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, GO TO RENTDFW.NET, SELECT PROPERTY ADDRESS, FILL OUT CONTACT AGENT. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Energy Efficient
Pets Allowed
Stainless Appliances
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Cove Dr have any available units?
212 Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 212 Cove Dr have?
Some of 212 Cove Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
212 Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Cove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Cove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 212 Cove Dr offer parking?
No, 212 Cove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 212 Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 212 Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 212 Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 212 Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Cove Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 Cove Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District