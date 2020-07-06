212 Cove Dr

Amenities

Great Location !!! 4 Bedroom Home in Coppell!!! 2 living, 2 dining areas, wood floors, granite kitchen counter tops updated bathrooms and tons more updates.TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, GO TO RENTDFW.NET, SELECT PROPERTY ADDRESS, FILL OUT CONTACT AGENT. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



