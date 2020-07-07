All apartments in Coppell
156 Bricknell Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

156 Bricknell Lane

Location

156 Bricknell Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bed 2.1 bath two story home in highly desirable Village at Cottonwood Creek neighborhood.
So much to see in this beautiful home! This home features high ceilings and large, open living spaces with tons of natural lighting. Hardwood flooring through out main living areas, and study. Kitchen opens to the family living with a fireplace makes a great entertaining floor plan. Large game room up with all other bedrooms. The downstairs master bedroom features dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk in closet. It is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Bricknell Lane have any available units?
156 Bricknell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 156 Bricknell Lane have?
Some of 156 Bricknell Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Bricknell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
156 Bricknell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Bricknell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 156 Bricknell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 156 Bricknell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 156 Bricknell Lane offers parking.
Does 156 Bricknell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Bricknell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Bricknell Lane have a pool?
No, 156 Bricknell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 156 Bricknell Lane have accessible units?
No, 156 Bricknell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Bricknell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Bricknell Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Bricknell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Bricknell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

