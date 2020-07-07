156 Bricknell Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Beautiful 5 bed 2.1 bath two story home in highly desirable Village at Cottonwood Creek neighborhood.

So much to see in this beautiful home! This home features high ceilings and large, open living spaces with tons of natural lighting. Hardwood flooring through out main living areas, and study. Kitchen opens to the family living with a fireplace makes a great entertaining floor plan. Large game room up with all other bedrooms. The downstairs master bedroom features dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk in closet. It is a must see!