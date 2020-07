Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room

newly updated home in a quiet community in the heart of Coppell. Easy access to highways, shopping, Schools, library etc.

Master bedroom is in the second floor along with a private game room and 2 other bedrooms and a bath. Nice size backyard with a automatic gate. 8 ft privacy fence all around.