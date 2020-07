Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 4 Bedroom in the heart of Coppell. Stainless GE Appliances, Glass Cooktop, White cabinets, modern nickel light fixtures, Study can be used as a second living area, Light Neutral paint, scraped ceilings, cultured marble in baths, separate shower in master, 2 bath tubs, 2 inch blinds, large fenced backyard, flagstone patio, mature trees, landscape lighting. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Don't miss this one!