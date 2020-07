Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a social golf course community cul-de-sac with two living areas, Study down with bath. Master Bedroom up with sitting area. Back yard has a pool and spa. Easy access to 121 and I-35. Close to MacArthur Park and Riverchase Golf Club. Coppell schools are also available on a provisional basis. New paint inside and out.