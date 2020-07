Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4-bedroom home plus study with custom built-ins. Hardwood floors, elegant gas log fireplace, gourmet island, kitchen with gas cooktop and walk-in pantry. Over sized master to include private sitting area. Enjoy the covered back patio and large backyard on greenbelt.

Call Coppell ISD and ask about new exceptions enroll your kids in Coppell school..