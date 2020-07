Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in a secluded neighborhood close to shopping and high school. Updated master bath features all glass shower. Hard floor throughout downstairs. Fenced back yard with covered back porch. Master is spacious with window seat, ceiling fan and lots of light. Refrigerator included. Great location with easy access to major highways and DFW Airport. No smoking. Pet on a case by case basis.