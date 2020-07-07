All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 104 Simmons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
104 Simmons Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 6:56 AM

104 Simmons Drive

104 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

104 Simmons Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home served by exemplary Coppell ISD situated in a highly desirable and established neighborhood. This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features gorgeous wood flooring throughout, luxurious baths, custom master closet, updated fixtures and a spacious utility room with plenty of storage space. Its bright and open layout offers a secluded side yard and a spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, a chef's delight features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, large island, and plenty of cabinet space. Great location with shopping, dining, parks, entertainment and Hwy 121, 35 & 635 just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Simmons Drive have any available units?
104 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 104 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 104 Simmons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 104 Simmons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 104 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 104 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 104 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Simmons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Simmons Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Simmons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Simmons Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Simmons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Simmons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District