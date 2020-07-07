104 Simmons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home served by exemplary Coppell ISD situated in a highly desirable and established neighborhood. This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features gorgeous wood flooring throughout, luxurious baths, custom master closet, updated fixtures and a spacious utility room with plenty of storage space. Its bright and open layout offers a secluded side yard and a spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen, a chef's delight features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, large island, and plenty of cabinet space. Great location with shopping, dining, parks, entertainment and Hwy 121, 35 & 635 just minutes away!