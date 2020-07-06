1025 Basilwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room

COPPELL ISD!!!!! Spacious 2 story home has 4 bedrooms with 3.1 baths. Entire house has rich hardwood floors where the 3 bedrooms have carpets and bathrooms have cultured marbles. Formal dining located off the kitchen and kitchen has granite counters, SS appliances, flat-top stove in center island. Master bathroom has large walk in closet and jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and vanities. Half baths has extra storage and a linen closet. Master bedroom in downstairs where upstairs has a game room, 3 bedrooms where the 4th bedroom can be used as a second masters. Backyard is a great size and has an electric gate. Home is located within walking distance to the park with the lovely canal and fountain.