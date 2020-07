Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful UPDATED corner lot home has 3BR, 2 bath, 2 living. Updated kitchen with granite counter, gas cooktop plus refrigerator and washer dryer. Has a wetter, sky lights, overlooks cover patio and shady huge backyard.Master has sitting area with his and her sink with walk in closet. Easy access to major highways, restaurants and market place.