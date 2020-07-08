All apartments in Conroe
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:57 PM

91 N Bendrook Loop

91 North Bendrook Loop · No Longer Available
Location

91 North Bendrook Loop, Conroe, TX 77384

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
parking
pool
Windsor Lakes is a 55+community in The Woodlands. Close to I-45, hospitals, shopping and restaurants. This floor plan makes it convenient for entertaining or having house guests. Kitchen opens to the family & dining rooms- lots of storage & counter space. The split BR plan offers privacy. The house is warm & inviting w/ designer paint, crown moulding & neutral carpet.A wall of windows in the master brings great morning light and a pretty view of the backyard!Master bath has double sinks,tub, & separate shower. There's a large tiled, covered patio to enjoy the beautiful landscaping- its one of the few lots w/mature hardwood trees.Enjoy the community walking trail around the lake which is just a few houses away. Clubhouse with pool & activities!WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIG INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 N Bendrook Loop have any available units?
91 N Bendrook Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conroe, TX.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 N Bendrook Loop have?
Some of 91 N Bendrook Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 N Bendrook Loop currently offering any rent specials?
91 N Bendrook Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 N Bendrook Loop pet-friendly?
No, 91 N Bendrook Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conroe.
Does 91 N Bendrook Loop offer parking?
Yes, 91 N Bendrook Loop offers parking.
Does 91 N Bendrook Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 N Bendrook Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 N Bendrook Loop have a pool?
Yes, 91 N Bendrook Loop has a pool.
Does 91 N Bendrook Loop have accessible units?
Yes, 91 N Bendrook Loop has accessible units.
Does 91 N Bendrook Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 N Bendrook Loop has units with dishwashers.

