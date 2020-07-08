91 N Bendrook Loop

Amenities

Windsor Lakes is a 55+community in The Woodlands. Close to I-45, hospitals, shopping and restaurants. This floor plan makes it convenient for entertaining or having house guests. Kitchen opens to the family & dining rooms- lots of storage & counter space. The split BR plan offers privacy. The house is warm & inviting w/ designer paint, crown moulding & neutral carpet.A wall of windows in the master brings great morning light and a pretty view of the backyard!Master bath has double sinks,tub, & separate shower. There's a large tiled, covered patio to enjoy the beautiful landscaping- its one of the few lots w/mature hardwood trees.Enjoy the community walking trail around the lake which is just a few houses away. Clubhouse with pool & activities!WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIG INCLUDED.