Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

This one story 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms is on a well and septic, so talk about saving some utility money. It comes with a two car garage, flex room, and it's approximately 2189 sqft. It also has river access that comes with this property. Come check this house out just inside of an RV park but plenty of space between you to enjoy this lovely home. The backyard is fully fenced and pets are allowed with a $500 non-refundable per pet fee. Application fee is $75 per person.