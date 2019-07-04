900 Bogart

Amenities

TALK ABOUT LOCATION! This 1.5 acre home sits on the corner of Pleasant Run and Bogart backing up to Colleyville middle schools track. Watch from your front door as your children walk to award winning Colleyville elem and Colleyville Middle. Home has large circle drive for scooters and basketball, side yard or backyard can host hours of soccer and cartwheels. Inside enjoy new wood look tile, granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, and an oversize laundry room. Plantation shutters, two living rooms and two eating areas. Backyard has covered porch, Gazebo. Take advantage of the detached adorable red workshop with electricity. Lot has been extensively groomed and a new sprinkler system added for lower maintenance.