Colleyville, TX
900 Bogart
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:55 AM

900 Bogart

900 Bogart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Bogart Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
TALK ABOUT LOCATION! This 1.5 acre home sits on the corner of Pleasant Run and Bogart backing up to Colleyville middle schools track. Watch from your front door as your children walk to award winning Colleyville elem and Colleyville Middle. Home has large circle drive for scooters and basketball, side yard or backyard can host hours of soccer and cartwheels. Inside enjoy new wood look tile, granite counter tops, updated bathrooms, and an oversize laundry room. Plantation shutters, two living rooms and two eating areas. Backyard has covered porch, Gazebo. Take advantage of the detached adorable red workshop with electricity. Lot has been extensively groomed and a new sprinkler system added for lower maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Bogart have any available units?
900 Bogart doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 900 Bogart have?
Some of 900 Bogart's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Bogart currently offering any rent specials?
900 Bogart is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Bogart pet-friendly?
No, 900 Bogart is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 900 Bogart offer parking?
Yes, 900 Bogart offers parking.
Does 900 Bogart have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Bogart does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Bogart have a pool?
No, 900 Bogart does not have a pool.
Does 900 Bogart have accessible units?
No, 900 Bogart does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Bogart have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Bogart has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Bogart have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Bogart does not have units with air conditioning.

