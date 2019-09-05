705 Colleyville Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Wonderful property in highly rated GCISD with private pool & deck for outdoor entertaining. Surrounded by gorgeous mature trees in the heart of Colleyville near Glade & Hall Johnson- minutes to Starbucks, shopping, dining & entertainment. Spacious floorplan including a huge game room that could serve as a 4th bedroom offering walk-in closet. So many nice features such as: granite in kitchen, breakfast nook, formal dining, gas starter fireplace, skylights, large utility room. Enclosed spa is perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day. Monthly pool maintenance will be required. *Beware of internet scams; applicants will never be asked to wire funds.