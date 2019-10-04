All apartments in Colleyville
6710 Vines Court

6710 Vines Court · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Vines Court, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful custom home in sought after Westmont Addition. Wonderful floor plan features gorgeous entry with barrel ceiling, lovely hardwood floors, beautiful molding, and extensive travertine with medallion accents. Lovely study with spiral staircase. Large living room with fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, prep sink and breakfast room. Master suite with sitting area and fireplace and bath with dual sinks and vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Downstairs media and guest room. Upstairs has study room and two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Backyard oasis with built in grill, pool and spa perfect for relaxing or entertaining. WOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Vines Court have any available units?
6710 Vines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 6710 Vines Court have?
Some of 6710 Vines Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Vines Court currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Vines Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Vines Court pet-friendly?
No, 6710 Vines Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 6710 Vines Court offer parking?
Yes, 6710 Vines Court offers parking.
Does 6710 Vines Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 Vines Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Vines Court have a pool?
Yes, 6710 Vines Court has a pool.
Does 6710 Vines Court have accessible units?
No, 6710 Vines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Vines Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6710 Vines Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 Vines Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 Vines Court does not have units with air conditioning.

