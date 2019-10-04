6710 Vines Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful custom home in sought after Westmont Addition. Wonderful floor plan features gorgeous entry with barrel ceiling, lovely hardwood floors, beautiful molding, and extensive travertine with medallion accents. Lovely study with spiral staircase. Large living room with fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counter tops, prep sink and breakfast room. Master suite with sitting area and fireplace and bath with dual sinks and vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Downstairs media and guest room. Upstairs has study room and two additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Backyard oasis with built in grill, pool and spa perfect for relaxing or entertaining. WOW!!