Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
6405 Regiment Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:17 PM

6405 Regiment Place

6405 Regiment Place · No Longer Available
Location

6405 Regiment Place, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Heritage Colony*Property backs to water! Pond w fountain*Lovely views of the water from several rooms*Outdoor grilling station w Blaze grill, gas stub, flagstone patio*Spa w waterfall feature*Spiral staircase to balcony*Iron fencing*Game, Media, 2 beds & 2 baths on 2nd level*Kitchen w granite counters, double ovens, built in fridge, island, 4 burner gas cooktop+2 burner grill*Master bedroom & guest suite on 1st level*Master features see through fireplace, jetted tub, sep shower, bay window, sitting area, door to backyard*Bed 3 up, private bath*Formal living, formal dining*Study w built-ins & hardwoods*Butlers Pantry*Hardwood flooring*Stairs w wood treads and risers*Central Vac*3 car*See amenities list on NTREIS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Regiment Place have any available units?
6405 Regiment Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 6405 Regiment Place have?
Some of 6405 Regiment Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Regiment Place currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Regiment Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Regiment Place pet-friendly?
No, 6405 Regiment Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 6405 Regiment Place offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Regiment Place offers parking.
Does 6405 Regiment Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Regiment Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Regiment Place have a pool?
No, 6405 Regiment Place does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Regiment Place have accessible units?
No, 6405 Regiment Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Regiment Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Regiment Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6405 Regiment Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6405 Regiment Place does not have units with air conditioning.

