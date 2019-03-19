6204 Cimmaron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautifully maintained one story lease in the gated Villas of Colleyville is move in ready. The home features an open, light-filled floor plan with a spacious living room open to the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook. A private master suite features a large bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. The home was recently updated with a new decorative iron front door, crown molding and enjoys beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A gorgeous backyard comes complete with a refreshing salt water pool. Move in ready and available for immediate occupancy. Owner will consider a small pet only with a separate pet deposit.