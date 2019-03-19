All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6204 Cimmaron Trail

6204 Cimmaron Tr · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Cimmaron Tr, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully maintained one story lease in the gated Villas of Colleyville is move in ready. The home features an open, light-filled floor plan with a spacious living room open to the gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook. A private master suite features a large bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in closet. The home was recently updated with a new decorative iron front door, crown molding and enjoys beautiful hardwood floors throughout. A gorgeous backyard comes complete with a refreshing salt water pool. Move in ready and available for immediate occupancy. Owner will consider a small pet only with a separate pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Cimmaron Trail have any available units?
6204 Cimmaron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 6204 Cimmaron Trail have?
Some of 6204 Cimmaron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Cimmaron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Cimmaron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Cimmaron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6204 Cimmaron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6204 Cimmaron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Cimmaron Trail offers parking.
Does 6204 Cimmaron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Cimmaron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Cimmaron Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6204 Cimmaron Trail has a pool.
Does 6204 Cimmaron Trail have accessible units?
No, 6204 Cimmaron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Cimmaron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Cimmaron Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 Cimmaron Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 Cimmaron Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

