Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Super Cute Ranch Style 3Bedroom, 2Bath, 2 Car Garage home in Sought after Colleyville Estates!!!!!! Perfect Location in the Heart of Colleyville!!! Mature Pine Trees, Huge Lot with a Huge Fenced in Backyard! New Wood Flooring installed in 2019 in Living Room and Hallway. Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace, Spacious Living Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook! Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher! Ready for move in 2nd week of March! Will Not last long!!!!!