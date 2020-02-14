605 Hillside Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking tennis court

GREAT LOCATION in desirable Colleyville! Granite counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms; Huge white kitchen that will accommodate breakfast table for 4+ people & Stainless Steel Appliances; Formal dining room with wood floors located off the kitchen. Neutral Color Palette. Ceiling Fans w Lights. This house is located in a great area in Colleyville where you can walk to the Colleyville Elementary & Middle schools, Colleyville City Park (softball, tennis), Restaurants, Library, and so much more! Large trees keep the house shaded and cool during the summer months to help keep your utility bills down! Completely fenced in backyard to relax and play in! Minimum One Year Lease.