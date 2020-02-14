All apartments in Colleyville
Colleyville, TX
605 Hillside Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

605 Hillside Road

605 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Hillside Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION in desirable Colleyville! Granite counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms; Huge white kitchen that will accommodate breakfast table for 4+ people & Stainless Steel Appliances; Formal dining room with wood floors located off the kitchen. Neutral Color Palette. Ceiling Fans w Lights. This house is located in a great area in Colleyville where you can walk to the Colleyville Elementary & Middle schools, Colleyville City Park (softball, tennis), Restaurants, Library, and so much more! Large trees keep the house shaded and cool during the summer months to help keep your utility bills down! Completely fenced in backyard to relax and play in! Minimum One Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Hillside Road have any available units?
605 Hillside Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 605 Hillside Road have?
Some of 605 Hillside Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Hillside Road currently offering any rent specials?
605 Hillside Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Hillside Road pet-friendly?
No, 605 Hillside Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 605 Hillside Road offer parking?
Yes, 605 Hillside Road offers parking.
Does 605 Hillside Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Hillside Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Hillside Road have a pool?
No, 605 Hillside Road does not have a pool.
Does 605 Hillside Road have accessible units?
No, 605 Hillside Road does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Hillside Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Hillside Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Hillside Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Hillside Road does not have units with air conditioning.

