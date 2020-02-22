605 Creekview Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Live in the heart of Colleyville. Outdoor living area & fireplace! Hardwood floors & high ceilings. Custom home by Cambridge builder! Master & 2nd bedroom down. 3rd bedroom & gameroom up. Gameroom could be a 4th bedroom. Kitchen featuring an island, SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite & plenty of storage! Living room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling brick gas fireplace. Master suite with glass walk-in shower, granite & access to covered patio & fireplace! 2nd bedroom split from the Master. Upstairs 1 bed with en suite bath. Highly ranked GCISD schools! HOA dues paid by landlord & cover front yard maintenance. Fridge conveys.