Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

605 Creekview Lane

605 Creekview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 Creekview Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Live in the heart of Colleyville. Outdoor living area & fireplace! Hardwood floors & high ceilings. Custom home by Cambridge builder! Master & 2nd bedroom down. 3rd bedroom & gameroom up. Gameroom could be a 4th bedroom. Kitchen featuring an island, SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite & plenty of storage! Living room with dramatic floor-to-ceiling brick gas fireplace. Master suite with glass walk-in shower, granite & access to covered patio & fireplace! 2nd bedroom split from the Master. Upstairs 1 bed with en suite bath. Highly ranked GCISD schools! HOA dues paid by landlord & cover front yard maintenance. Fridge conveys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Creekview Lane have any available units?
605 Creekview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 605 Creekview Lane have?
Some of 605 Creekview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Creekview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
605 Creekview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Creekview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 605 Creekview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 605 Creekview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 605 Creekview Lane offers parking.
Does 605 Creekview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Creekview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Creekview Lane have a pool?
No, 605 Creekview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 605 Creekview Lane have accessible units?
No, 605 Creekview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Creekview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Creekview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Creekview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Creekview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

