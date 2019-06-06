6008 Ponderosa Street

Amenities

Completely remodeled home on third acre in heart of colleyville, Easy access to highways. New flooring throughout the living space with eat in kitchen,game room with half bath and wet bar,3 living rooms featuring a floor to ceiling rock wall with gas log or wood burning fireplace. Secondary bedrooms separated with updated bath,utility separates the master. Owners suite has its own gas starter wood burning fireplace , updated bath with separate vanities,walk in shower,his-her closets,and skylights. Extended concrete offers extra parking for RV-boat . No carpet. Washer dryer included.