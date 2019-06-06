All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:48 PM

6008 Ponderosa Street

6008 Ponderosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Ponderosa Street, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Completely remodeled home on third acre in heart of colleyville, Easy access to highways. New flooring throughout the living space with eat in kitchen,game room with half bath and wet bar,3 living rooms featuring a floor to ceiling rock wall with gas log or wood burning fireplace. Secondary bedrooms separated with updated bath,utility separates the master. Owners suite has its own gas starter wood burning fireplace , updated bath with separate vanities,walk in shower,his-her closets,and skylights. Extended concrete offers extra parking for RV-boat . No carpet. Washer dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Ponderosa Street have any available units?
6008 Ponderosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 6008 Ponderosa Street have?
Some of 6008 Ponderosa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Ponderosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Ponderosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Ponderosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Ponderosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 6008 Ponderosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Ponderosa Street offers parking.
Does 6008 Ponderosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 Ponderosa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Ponderosa Street have a pool?
No, 6008 Ponderosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Ponderosa Street have accessible units?
No, 6008 Ponderosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Ponderosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Ponderosa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6008 Ponderosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6008 Ponderosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

