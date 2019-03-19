All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5709 Pleasant Run Rd

5709 Pleasant Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Pleasant Run Road, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d47dcda061 ----
Spectacular 5 bedroom, 6 bath home with gracious living & entertaining spaces, endless features, formals, huge game room with balcony, stunning kitchen with granite, large covered patio, sparkling pool, raised spa, lots of gorgeous landscape & trees, almost half an acre, highly acclaimed Grapevine-Colleyville schools, very pretty area not far from shopping, restaurants, parks, walk to elementary or middle schools! Rent does not include pool maintenance or landscaping and must use owners contractors. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Granite Countertops
In Ground Pool
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd have any available units?
5709 Pleasant Run Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd have?
Some of 5709 Pleasant Run Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Pleasant Run Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Pleasant Run Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Pleasant Run Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Pleasant Run Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd offer parking?
No, 5709 Pleasant Run Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Pleasant Run Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Pleasant Run Rd has a pool.
Does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd have accessible units?
No, 5709 Pleasant Run Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Pleasant Run Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Pleasant Run Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5709 Pleasant Run Rd has units with air conditioning.

