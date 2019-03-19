5709 Pleasant Run Rd

Amenities

Spectacular 5 bedroom, 6 bath home with gracious living & entertaining spaces, endless features, formals, huge game room with balcony, stunning kitchen with granite, large covered patio, sparkling pool, raised spa, lots of gorgeous landscape & trees, almost half an acre, highly acclaimed Grapevine-Colleyville schools, very pretty area not far from shopping, restaurants, parks, walk to elementary or middle schools! Rent does not include pool maintenance or landscaping and must use owners contractors. To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



