5607 Versailles Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Stunning estate compliments modern touches and sophistication! Absolutely breathtaking 5 bedroom home nestled in a cul-de-sac, situated in Montclair Parc Subdivision. Magnificent entry w souring ceilings and oversized windows for natural light. Top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is clad w premium finishes and fixtures including a double oven, double dishwasher, microwave and induction cooktop. Exquisite spacious master suite hosts sitting area, an opulent ensuite bath, private porch, and views of the beautiful backyard. Split bedroom layout for maximum privacy. Magnificent grounds boast mature trees, covered patio, fire pit area, and pool-spa perfect for entertaining guests. See attributes page for all features!