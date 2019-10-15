All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:45 AM

5607 Versailles Court

5607 Versailles Court · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Versailles Court, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning estate compliments modern touches and sophistication! Absolutely breathtaking 5 bedroom home nestled in a cul-de-sac, situated in Montclair Parc Subdivision. Magnificent entry w souring ceilings and oversized windows for natural light. Top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is clad w premium finishes and fixtures including a double oven, double dishwasher, microwave and induction cooktop. Exquisite spacious master suite hosts sitting area, an opulent ensuite bath, private porch, and views of the beautiful backyard. Split bedroom layout for maximum privacy. Magnificent grounds boast mature trees, covered patio, fire pit area, and pool-spa perfect for entertaining guests. See attributes page for all features!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 Versailles Court have any available units?
5607 Versailles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5607 Versailles Court have?
Some of 5607 Versailles Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 Versailles Court currently offering any rent specials?
5607 Versailles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 Versailles Court pet-friendly?
No, 5607 Versailles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 5607 Versailles Court offer parking?
Yes, 5607 Versailles Court offers parking.
Does 5607 Versailles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5607 Versailles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 Versailles Court have a pool?
Yes, 5607 Versailles Court has a pool.
Does 5607 Versailles Court have accessible units?
No, 5607 Versailles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 Versailles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 Versailles Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 Versailles Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 Versailles Court does not have units with air conditioning.

