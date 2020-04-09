All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
5601 Hidden Oaks Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:10 PM

5601 Hidden Oaks Drive

5601 Hidden Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5601 Hidden Oaks Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect corner lot location! Make ready in process. New flooring and paint plus many other items for the new tenant. Pretty entry with lots of natural light and open floorplan. Living room has cozy fireplace and walls of windows. Great kitchen with granite countertops, lots of storage and breakfast nook. Master bedroom down with a great closet with lots of built-in storage and organization. 1 additional bedroom down, with 3 up. Great yard with lots of grassy play area. In ground gunite swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive have any available units?
5601 Hidden Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Hidden Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 Hidden Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District