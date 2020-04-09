5601 Hidden Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect corner lot location! Make ready in process. New flooring and paint plus many other items for the new tenant. Pretty entry with lots of natural light and open floorplan. Living room has cozy fireplace and walls of windows. Great kitchen with granite countertops, lots of storage and breakfast nook. Master bedroom down with a great closet with lots of built-in storage and organization. 1 additional bedroom down, with 3 up. Great yard with lots of grassy play area. In ground gunite swimming pool.