5103 Indian Trail Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home on cul-de sac in An exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville school district. This beautiful home has a lot to offer with 4 bed, 3 full bath, 2 living and 2 dining, split-bedroom plan. Gorgeous travertine and new carpet. Exclusive area of Colleyville, next to great park with accessibility to all sports, walking trail, picnic area and ponds, plus Colleyville village shopping and restaurants.

10 min to major Hwys, 121, 183, 360 and 114. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio very peaceful. Within close proximity to several major employers. Must See!