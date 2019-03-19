All apartments in Colleyville
5101 Oak Timbers Court
5101 Oak Timbers Court

5101 Oak Timbers Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Oak Timbers Ct, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Elegant, charming, open floor plan home located on a LG treed lot .780 snuggled in a quiet established neighborhood without HOA! Grand entry has hand painted domed ceiling. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, DBL ovens, and island with gas stove counter top for that gourmet chef in you. Living room with fireplace flows off of the Kitchen and is ideal for entertaining. Master retreat downstairs features fireplace, separate sitting room, large walk in closet, dual vanities, walk in shower & jetted tub. Also down Mother n Law BDRM and office. Upstairs, you will find two additional BDRMs with their own full baths. Media room. LG backyard with workshop, pool and hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Oak Timbers Court have any available units?
5101 Oak Timbers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5101 Oak Timbers Court have?
Some of 5101 Oak Timbers Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Oak Timbers Court currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Oak Timbers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Oak Timbers Court pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Oak Timbers Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 5101 Oak Timbers Court offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Oak Timbers Court offers parking.
Does 5101 Oak Timbers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Oak Timbers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Oak Timbers Court have a pool?
Yes, 5101 Oak Timbers Court has a pool.
Does 5101 Oak Timbers Court have accessible units?
No, 5101 Oak Timbers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Oak Timbers Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Oak Timbers Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Oak Timbers Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Oak Timbers Court does not have units with air conditioning.

