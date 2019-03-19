5101 Oak Timbers Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Elegant, charming, open floor plan home located on a LG treed lot .780 snuggled in a quiet established neighborhood without HOA! Grand entry has hand painted domed ceiling. Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite counter tops, DBL ovens, and island with gas stove counter top for that gourmet chef in you. Living room with fireplace flows off of the Kitchen and is ideal for entertaining. Master retreat downstairs features fireplace, separate sitting room, large walk in closet, dual vanities, walk in shower & jetted tub. Also down Mother n Law BDRM and office. Upstairs, you will find two additional BDRMs with their own full baths. Media room. LG backyard with workshop, pool and hot tub.