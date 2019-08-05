504 Shelton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 3-3 on 1.3 acres in Colleyville! Adjoining 1.2 acres included-2.5 total-great for horses! Gorgeous flooring, custom cabinetry, beautiful granite, spacious rooms, pretty finishes & so much more! Huge 26x14 family room has high ceilings & a charming rolling track door which leads you to the second living area w wet bar & extra built-ins for maximum storage. Oversized 19x14 kitchen has stainless appliances & an impressive island w more storage & beautiful views of the mature lot. Lovely master suite has a 16x10 WI closet & private bath w custom dual vanities, finishes, soaking tub & separate shower. 15x9 utility room, nook w desk, separate workshop and more!