All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 4908 Meandering Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
4908 Meandering Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4908 Meandering Way

4908 Meandering Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4908 Meandering Way, Colleyville, TX 76034
Brook Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Exquisite home in gated community of Thornbury Estates. Remodeled throughout. From the spa like master bath-bedroom to appliances in the open kitchen. Perfect floorplan for any family. Upstairs living quarters has an additional private exterior access. Could be used as nanny quarters, mother in law suite or perfect for any teenager. 4 Beds down and 1up with extra living area and bath. Study right off of master with private access to pool area. Kitchen, Family and Master all overlook pool perfect for entertaining. Wood floors, updated lighting and all new AC units. Cul de sac lot perfect for added privacy. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Meandering Way have any available units?
4908 Meandering Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4908 Meandering Way have?
Some of 4908 Meandering Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Meandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Meandering Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Meandering Way pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Meandering Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4908 Meandering Way offer parking?
No, 4908 Meandering Way does not offer parking.
Does 4908 Meandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4908 Meandering Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Meandering Way have a pool?
Yes, 4908 Meandering Way has a pool.
Does 4908 Meandering Way have accessible units?
No, 4908 Meandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Meandering Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 Meandering Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 Meandering Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4908 Meandering Way has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District