4908 Meandering Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Exquisite home in gated community of Thornbury Estates. Remodeled throughout. From the spa like master bath-bedroom to appliances in the open kitchen. Perfect floorplan for any family. Upstairs living quarters has an additional private exterior access. Could be used as nanny quarters, mother in law suite or perfect for any teenager. 4 Beds down and 1up with extra living area and bath. Study right off of master with private access to pool area. Kitchen, Family and Master all overlook pool perfect for entertaining. Wood floors, updated lighting and all new AC units. Cul de sac lot perfect for added privacy. A must see!!