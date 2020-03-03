All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

4805 Lakewood Drive

4805 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Lakewood Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Property available 3-13-20. Incredible 4-3.5-2 with POOL in an exclusive gated community of Colleyville! Fabulous architecture, gorgeous hardwoods, stone flooring, beautiful granite, custom finishes, floor to ceiling windows, elegant fixtures and so much more! Three living areas, lovely Study, formals, Gourmet kitchen which boasts beautiful cabinetry, accent lighting and top-of-the-line appliances. Impressive master suite has a custom closet, see through fireplace, glass vessels sinks, Hollywood bath and an oversized walk-in spiral shower. Extensive crown molding, elaborate tray ceilings, spacious rooms plus a sparkling pool with water feature & perimeter fencing. Professional pool service & lawn care required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Lakewood Drive have any available units?
4805 Lakewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4805 Lakewood Drive have?
Some of 4805 Lakewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Lakewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Lakewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Lakewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Lakewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4805 Lakewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Lakewood Drive offers parking.
Does 4805 Lakewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Lakewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Lakewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4805 Lakewood Drive has a pool.
Does 4805 Lakewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4805 Lakewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Lakewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Lakewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 Lakewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 Lakewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

