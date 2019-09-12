All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:59 PM

4712 Green Oaks Drive

4712 Green Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Green Oaks Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034
Brook Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this Light and bright traditional home with flowing hardwood flooring! Living Room with built-ins, brick fireplace, and a wall of windows overlooking the sparkling pool. Eat-in Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, built-in fridge, granite countertops, and breakfast bar is open to Family room with built-ins. Downstairs guest bed and bath, Study, and Master suite featuring patio access, jetted tub, and granite countertops. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath with granite countertops. Private Backyard with large covered patio, pool, and plenty of green space for kids or pets! Highly desirable GCISD schools! Kitchen fridge conveys with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Green Oaks Drive have any available units?
4712 Green Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4712 Green Oaks Drive have?
Some of 4712 Green Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Green Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Green Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Green Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Green Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Green Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Green Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 4712 Green Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Green Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Green Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4712 Green Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 4712 Green Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 4712 Green Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Green Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 Green Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 Green Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 Green Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

