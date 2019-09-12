4712 Green Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this Light and bright traditional home with flowing hardwood flooring! Living Room with built-ins, brick fireplace, and a wall of windows overlooking the sparkling pool. Eat-in Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, built-in fridge, granite countertops, and breakfast bar is open to Family room with built-ins. Downstairs guest bed and bath, Study, and Master suite featuring patio access, jetted tub, and granite countertops. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath with granite countertops. Private Backyard with large covered patio, pool, and plenty of green space for kids or pets! Highly desirable GCISD schools! Kitchen fridge conveys with lease.