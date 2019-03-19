4408 Bowman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SIGNIFICANT PRICE REDUCTION!!!

LOCATION, SCHOOLS, ACREAGE W MATURE TREES - ONE OF A KIND RARE GEM on .96 acre heavily treed lot, sprinkler system and private well. You won't find a lot on a prestigious street like this anywhere else in Colleyville! Surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, this quiet retreat is prime for remodel and expansion. Updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, replaced windows, roof, HVAC, and more. Value is primarily in the land, however, existing home is fully functional and livable as is. Could easily be updated but being sold 'as is' with no guarantees or repairs. A true countryside retreat in the heart of Colleyville.