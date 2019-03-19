All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 4408 Bowman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
4408 Bowman Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4408 Bowman Drive

4408 Bowman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4408 Bowman Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SIGNIFICANT PRICE REDUCTION!!!
LOCATION, SCHOOLS, ACREAGE W MATURE TREES - ONE OF A KIND RARE GEM on .96 acre heavily treed lot, sprinkler system and private well. You won't find a lot on a prestigious street like this anywhere else in Colleyville! Surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, this quiet retreat is prime for remodel and expansion. Updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, replaced windows, roof, HVAC, and more. Value is primarily in the land, however, existing home is fully functional and livable as is. Could easily be updated but being sold 'as is' with no guarantees or repairs. A true countryside retreat in the heart of Colleyville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Bowman Drive have any available units?
4408 Bowman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4408 Bowman Drive have?
Some of 4408 Bowman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Bowman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Bowman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Bowman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Bowman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4408 Bowman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Bowman Drive offers parking.
Does 4408 Bowman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Bowman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Bowman Drive have a pool?
No, 4408 Bowman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Bowman Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Bowman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Bowman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Bowman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 Bowman Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4408 Bowman Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District