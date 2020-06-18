4208 Cheshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Timeless style and setting on this 6 bedroom Colleyville home. Sitting on almost one acre, home offers 77 feet of wrap around brick floored porch. Outdoor kitchen underneath pergola with beautiful view of inground pool. Upstairs master bedroom opens to balcony. Impressive home includes fully equipped media room with theatre seating. Oversized home office includes wall of built in cabinets. Gourmet kitchen with all the size and amenities you want for crowd pleasing meals. Beautiful hardwood floors, 4 car garage and circular driveway. Pool and lawn care included. This is a true opportunity to lease quality and style. Also for sale for $769,900.