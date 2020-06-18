All apartments in Colleyville
4208 Cheshire Drive
4208 Cheshire Drive

4208 Cheshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Cheshire Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Timeless style and setting on this 6 bedroom Colleyville home. Sitting on almost one acre, home offers 77 feet of wrap around brick floored porch. Outdoor kitchen underneath pergola with beautiful view of inground pool. Upstairs master bedroom opens to balcony. Impressive home includes fully equipped media room with theatre seating. Oversized home office includes wall of built in cabinets. Gourmet kitchen with all the size and amenities you want for crowd pleasing meals. Beautiful hardwood floors, 4 car garage and circular driveway. Pool and lawn care included. This is a true opportunity to lease quality and style. Also for sale for $769,900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Cheshire Drive have any available units?
4208 Cheshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4208 Cheshire Drive have?
Some of 4208 Cheshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Cheshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Cheshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Cheshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Cheshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4208 Cheshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Cheshire Drive offers parking.
Does 4208 Cheshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Cheshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Cheshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4208 Cheshire Drive has a pool.
Does 4208 Cheshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4208 Cheshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Cheshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Cheshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 Cheshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 Cheshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

