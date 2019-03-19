All apartments in Colleyville
Colleyville, TX
4012 Lombardy Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4012 Lombardy Court

4012 Lombardy Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Lombardy Ct, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Come see this elegant 5 bedroom at Creekside in Colleyville. Gorgeous home was built last year and has all the amenities and upgrades from hardwood floors to granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and more. Master bedroom and guest bedroom are on the first floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second floor. Chefs will love this beautiful open kitchen. This home was meant to entertain! Huge game room and media room will keep your guests entertained for any occasion. Community is gated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Lombardy Court have any available units?
4012 Lombardy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 4012 Lombardy Court have?
Some of 4012 Lombardy Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Lombardy Court currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Lombardy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Lombardy Court pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Lombardy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 4012 Lombardy Court offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Lombardy Court offers parking.
Does 4012 Lombardy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Lombardy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Lombardy Court have a pool?
No, 4012 Lombardy Court does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Lombardy Court have accessible units?
No, 4012 Lombardy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Lombardy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Lombardy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4012 Lombardy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4012 Lombardy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

