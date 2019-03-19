All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 3925 Spring Garden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
3925 Spring Garden Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3925 Spring Garden Drive

3925 Spring Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3925 Spring Garden Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
High end finish out on this three bdrm garden home in gated Spring Garden in Colleyville. Hardwood floors downstairs with deep crown molding and stone fireplace. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Island kitchen with gas cooktop. Refrigerator included. All bedrooms up with additional living area. Laundry room also up for your convenience. Small backyard with patio. Gated neighborhood with community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have any available units?
3925 Spring Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have?
Some of 3925 Spring Garden Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Spring Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Spring Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Spring Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Spring Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3925 Spring Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 Spring Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3925 Spring Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 3925 Spring Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Spring Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3925 Spring Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District