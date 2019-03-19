High end finish out on this three bdrm garden home in gated Spring Garden in Colleyville. Hardwood floors downstairs with deep crown molding and stone fireplace. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Island kitchen with gas cooktop. Refrigerator included. All bedrooms up with additional living area. Laundry room also up for your convenience. Small backyard with patio. Gated neighborhood with community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have any available units?
3925 Spring Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3925 Spring Garden Drive have?
Some of 3925 Spring Garden Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 Spring Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Spring Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.