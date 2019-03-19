3925 Spring Garden Drive

Amenities

High end finish out on this three bdrm garden home in gated Spring Garden in Colleyville. Hardwood floors downstairs with deep crown molding and stone fireplace. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Island kitchen with gas cooktop. Refrigerator included. All bedrooms up with additional living area. Laundry room also up for your convenience. Small backyard with patio. Gated neighborhood with community pool.