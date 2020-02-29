All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

3808 Bur Oak Drive

3808 Bur Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Bur Oak Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous town home in a gated community within walking distance to all schools. Prime location for hwy's shopping and dining. Everything you need or want is literally right out side your front door. The community is gated and quiet and away from the busy world. A relaxing private pond and walking trail will set the tone for a peaceful day. Hardwood floors, granite counters, tankless water heater, private patio with a fire pit make this your private retreat. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and game room with a balcony and a media room for your entertainment. There is a private study on the first floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Bur Oak Drive have any available units?
3808 Bur Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3808 Bur Oak Drive have?
Some of 3808 Bur Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Bur Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Bur Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Bur Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Bur Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3808 Bur Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Bur Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3808 Bur Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 Bur Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Bur Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3808 Bur Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Bur Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3808 Bur Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Bur Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Bur Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Bur Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Bur Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

