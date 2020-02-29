3808 Bur Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous town home in a gated community within walking distance to all schools. Prime location for hwy's shopping and dining. Everything you need or want is literally right out side your front door. The community is gated and quiet and away from the busy world. A relaxing private pond and walking trail will set the tone for a peaceful day. Hardwood floors, granite counters, tankless water heater, private patio with a fire pit make this your private retreat. Upstairs has 2 spacious bedrooms and game room with a balcony and a media room for your entertainment. There is a private study on the first floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.