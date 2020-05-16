3764 Shumard Oak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Villa home with an amazing location! You'll love the guest bedroom downstairs with full bath along with a gorgeous formal dining, large eat in kitchen that is open to the spacious family room. The private over sized master is upstairs and features a large shower, amazing closet with built ins and a private screened in balcony. Also upstairs is a spacious game room (can be the fourth bedroom) that shares yet another balcony with additional guest bedroom and a Jack and Jill bath. On the main floor off of the kitchen is another large patio area and an additional sitting area with a pergola and water feature. Home is negotiable fully furnished or unfurnished. NO PETS.