3700 Bur Oak Drive

STUNNING, MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom, 2.1 full bathroom townhome in the highly desired, gated community of Heritage Oaks! Perfect Lock & Leave Lifestyle! Amazing location offers quick access to highways & DFW Airport! Beautiful hardwoods greet you at the entrance and continue through the study, living, dining nook, and kitchen area! Open concept Chef's kitchen boasts SS appliances, 4 burner gas cook-top, abundance of cabinets & granite counters! Retreat to the master suite on first floor with jetted tub, large walk-in shower, separate vanities and walk-in closet. Study downstairs with half bath! Double Crown molding, Game room w Wet Bar, Media Room! GCISD (Heritage High)! TRULY A MUST SEE!!