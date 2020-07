Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great location,1 Story home,GCISD or HEB you choose! High quality style, fresh paint, open living and dining with lovely kitchen breakfast nook overlooking treed street. Soaring and vaulted ceilings, large bar btw two living areas great for entertaining and separate from bedrooms. 2 dinings, Massive master bath with lots of light and two separate walk in closets. Sunscreen room, plus relaxing room. Big backyard & driveway. Includes SS Refrigerator.