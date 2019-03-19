3513 Meadowlark Lane

Amenities

CAPTIVATING 3 bedroom in Colleyville! Just in time for the summer, this home features a stunning pool and patio PERFECT for cooking out and entertaining! Darling drive up with a cozy front porch. Extra long driveway with a gate for additional parking space. Cool modern tones painted throughout the home for a fresh feel. Granite in the kitchen with a plethora of cabinet space! Cozy breakfast nook just off the kitchen. Master suite features a vanity outside the bathroom, plus a garden tub, separate shower, TONS of added cabinet space, walk in closet and dual sinks! The extra large living room is perfect for oversized furniture. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.