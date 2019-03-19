All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3513 Meadowlark Lane

3513 Meadowlark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Meadowlark Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CAPTIVATING 3 bedroom in Colleyville! Just in time for the summer, this home features a stunning pool and patio PERFECT for cooking out and entertaining! Darling drive up with a cozy front porch. Extra long driveway with a gate for additional parking space. Cool modern tones painted throughout the home for a fresh feel. Granite in the kitchen with a plethora of cabinet space! Cozy breakfast nook just off the kitchen. Master suite features a vanity outside the bathroom, plus a garden tub, separate shower, TONS of added cabinet space, walk in closet and dual sinks! The extra large living room is perfect for oversized furniture. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Meadowlark Lane have any available units?
3513 Meadowlark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3513 Meadowlark Lane have?
Some of 3513 Meadowlark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Meadowlark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Meadowlark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Meadowlark Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Meadowlark Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Meadowlark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Meadowlark Lane offers parking.
Does 3513 Meadowlark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Meadowlark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Meadowlark Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3513 Meadowlark Lane has a pool.
Does 3513 Meadowlark Lane have accessible units?
No, 3513 Meadowlark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Meadowlark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3513 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3513 Meadowlark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3513 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

