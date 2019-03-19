All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3209 Eaton Circle

3209 Eaton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Eaton Circle, Colleyville, TX 76034
Woodland Hills Colleyville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully updated home in wonderful location. Community trails, playground & pond! GCISD! Corner lot, no neighbors on 1 side! Living room with plenty of natural light. AWARD WINNING KITCHEN with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, island, and gorgeous light fixtures! Downstairs Master retreat features luxurious bath with free standing tub, granite counters & separate vanities. Downstairs Study with built-ins that could be 2nd bedroom, Nursery, or work-out room! Upstairs Game Room. Extensive crown molding & RADIANT BARRIER! Backyard with open patio. Shopping & airport minutes away! HOA dues paid by landlord. $1,000 pet deposit, $250 non-refundable pet fee. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Eaton Circle have any available units?
3209 Eaton Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3209 Eaton Circle have?
Some of 3209 Eaton Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Eaton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Eaton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Eaton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Eaton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Eaton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Eaton Circle offers parking.
Does 3209 Eaton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Eaton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Eaton Circle have a pool?
No, 3209 Eaton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Eaton Circle have accessible units?
No, 3209 Eaton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Eaton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Eaton Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 Eaton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 Eaton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

