3209 Eaton Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Fully updated home in wonderful location. Community trails, playground & pond! GCISD! Corner lot, no neighbors on 1 side! Living room with plenty of natural light. AWARD WINNING KITCHEN with updated stainless steel appliances, granite counters, island, and gorgeous light fixtures! Downstairs Master retreat features luxurious bath with free standing tub, granite counters & separate vanities. Downstairs Study with built-ins that could be 2nd bedroom, Nursery, or work-out room! Upstairs Game Room. Extensive crown molding & RADIANT BARRIER! Backyard with open patio. Shopping & airport minutes away! HOA dues paid by landlord. $1,000 pet deposit, $250 non-refundable pet fee. Pets considered on a case by case basis.