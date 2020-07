312 W MILL VALLEY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

METICULOUSLY CARED FOR EXECUTIVE HOME ON WOODED CORNER LOT WITH POOL. DRAMATIC ENTRANCE, HIGH CEILINGS, CURVED STAIRCASE & CAT WALK. THIS STUNNING HOME OFFERS 3 LIVING AREAS, 2 EATING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHS. HUGE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, PANTRY & OPEN TO FAMILY RM. MASTER BR SUITE WITH FIREPLACE AND ACCESS TO POOL. 3 BEDROOMS UP WITH 2 BATHS AND LIVING SPACE FOR KIDS. GORGEOUS POOL WITH PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING AND 8' PRIVACY FENCE ON CORNER LOT. YOU'LL LOVE SHOWING THIS ONE! Mulch is being added to west side of house in backyard.