312 Oak Crest Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Charm and character stand out in this pristine home in the heart of Colleyville. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage with separate workshop for additional parking or storage. Split bedroom floor plan, walk in closets, large living room, dining room and enclosed sun room. Master has separate vanities, his and her walk in closets, and garden tub. Kitchen includes tons of storage, granite and stone backsplash. This versatile floor plan includes skylights, vaulted ceilings, storage and built ins. Plenty of green space on this almost half an acre lot surrounded by mature trees. Large covered patio and Gazebo enhance the comforts and beauty of out door living.