All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
312 Oak Crest Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 Oak Crest Hill Drive

312 Oak Crest Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

312 Oak Crest Hill Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charm and character stand out in this pristine home in the heart of Colleyville. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage with separate workshop for additional parking or storage. Split bedroom floor plan, walk in closets, large living room, dining room and enclosed sun room. Master has separate vanities, his and her walk in closets, and garden tub. Kitchen includes tons of storage, granite and stone backsplash. This versatile floor plan includes skylights, vaulted ceilings, storage and built ins. Plenty of green space on this almost half an acre lot surrounded by mature trees. Large covered patio and Gazebo enhance the comforts and beauty of out door living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive have any available units?
312 Oak Crest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive have?
Some of 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Oak Crest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Oak Crest Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District