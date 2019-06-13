3103 River Bend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous home overlooking Colleyville Nature ponds and walking trails. Situated at the end of a cul de sac. The kitchen has granite counters, decorative back splash, cooking island, double ovens, and a built in Microwave. Downstairs master with sitting area, see-through gas Fire place shared with master bath. Master bedroom has private entrance to deck. 3 bedrooms and a Game-Media room upstairs. Huge wood deck overlooking pond with amazing view. A three car garage with a Tesla charger.***** A must see****