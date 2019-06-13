All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:09 AM

3103 River Bend Drive

3103 River Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3103 River Bend Dr, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home overlooking Colleyville Nature ponds and walking trails. Situated at the end of a cul de sac. The kitchen has granite counters, decorative back splash, cooking island, double ovens, and a built in Microwave. Downstairs master with sitting area, see-through gas Fire place shared with master bath. Master bedroom has private entrance to deck. 3 bedrooms and a Game-Media room upstairs. Huge wood deck overlooking pond with amazing view. A three car garage with a Tesla charger.***** A must see****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 River Bend Drive have any available units?
3103 River Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 3103 River Bend Drive have?
Some of 3103 River Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 River Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3103 River Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 River Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3103 River Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 3103 River Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3103 River Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 3103 River Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 River Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 River Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 3103 River Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3103 River Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3103 River Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 River Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3103 River Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 River Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 River Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

