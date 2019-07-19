All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:57 AM

2400 Spruce Court

2400 Spruce Court · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Spruce Court, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Executive Home! Stunning One Story, 4 bed 3bath with 3 car garage & Claffey Pool! Hardwood Floors, crown molding, Grand Entrance, Split Floor Plan. Outdoor Kitchen. Gorgeous views of Backyard Paradise from almost every room! Kitchen granite, island, built-in Fridge, SS App! Breakfast Rm has bay windows, beautiful built-in buffet, hutch. Two-sided gas starter FP between Family & Formal Living. Elegant Owners Retreat with trayed ceilings extra large master with French doors leading to beautiful master bathroom with jetted tub, sep shower, lrg walk-in closet. Landlord is willing to lease with furniture. Backyard: covered porch, pergola, tanquil pool & SPA. GCISD Schools. Close to Freeway, Shopping & Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Spruce Court have any available units?
2400 Spruce Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2400 Spruce Court have?
Some of 2400 Spruce Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Spruce Court currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Spruce Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Spruce Court pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Spruce Court is not pet friendly.
Does 2400 Spruce Court offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Spruce Court offers parking.
Does 2400 Spruce Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Spruce Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Spruce Court have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Spruce Court has a pool.
Does 2400 Spruce Court have accessible units?
No, 2400 Spruce Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Spruce Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Spruce Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Spruce Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Spruce Court does not have units with air conditioning.

