2324 Oak Knoll Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare and wonderful lease opportunity on Oak Knoll Drive in Colleyville! Amazing acre+ lot maintained by landlord. Great floorplan has warm, inviting great room with gas log fireplace & formal dining. Updated kitchen with dining nook enjoys a beautiful, peaceful view. Private master suite with double shower. 3 bdrms, 2 bath, utility up. Other room up is fully finished out & insulated (no hvac) great flexible space or extra storage. Gas dryer and storage shed also included. Relax or dine outside on large covered patio looking onto a piece of paradise. Gated with circular driveway, 2 car garage. Yard maintained by landlord; tenant responsible for water. Close to 121,183, DFW airport. You may never want to leave!