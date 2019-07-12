All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 2324 Oak Knoll Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
2324 Oak Knoll Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:56 AM

2324 Oak Knoll Drive

2324 Oak Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2324 Oak Knoll Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare and wonderful lease opportunity on Oak Knoll Drive in Colleyville! Amazing acre+ lot maintained by landlord. Great floorplan has warm, inviting great room with gas log fireplace & formal dining. Updated kitchen with dining nook enjoys a beautiful, peaceful view. Private master suite with double shower. 3 bdrms, 2 bath, utility up. Other room up is fully finished out & insulated (no hvac) great flexible space or extra storage. Gas dryer and storage shed also included. Relax or dine outside on large covered patio looking onto a piece of paradise. Gated with circular driveway, 2 car garage. Yard maintained by landlord; tenant responsible for water. Close to 121,183, DFW airport. You may never want to leave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive have any available units?
2324 Oak Knoll Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive have?
Some of 2324 Oak Knoll Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Oak Knoll Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Oak Knoll Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Oak Knoll Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Oak Knoll Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Oak Knoll Drive offers parking.
Does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Oak Knoll Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Oak Knoll Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Oak Knoll Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Oak Knoll Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2324 Oak Knoll Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2324 Oak Knoll Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District