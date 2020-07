Amenities

Completely remodeled home in Colleyville that offers three split bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus an office. Home has new carpet, new granite counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, and new paint. Easy access to major highways and feeds into award winning GCISD school district. $40 application fee per person over the age of 18.