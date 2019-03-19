All apartments in Colleyville
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
2304 Maplewood Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2304 Maplewood Trail

2304 Maplewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
HURRY! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Single Family Home (NOT HOA Condos); Walking distance to Award Winning GCISD Bransford Elementary; Near Walmart, Whole Foods, many Restaurants, Colleyville Baseball Fields, City Park & Downtown Colleyville Library; Multiple Patio Decks provide great areas for Entertaining! Freshly Remodeled & Painted; Looks Brand New inside and out! Updates include: New Paint, Flooring, SS Appliances, Lighting & Fixtures. Open Floor Plan boasts spacious Living Area w amazing Gourmet Kitchen w SS Fridge & lovely Breakfast Bar. Fabulous 2nd Story Balcony overlooks the spacious Backyard w Storage Shed. Too much to mention! Tenant Pays: Water & Electricity. Owner handles ALL Outside Landscaping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Maplewood Trail have any available units?
2304 Maplewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 2304 Maplewood Trail have?
Some of 2304 Maplewood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Maplewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Maplewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Maplewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Maplewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 2304 Maplewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Maplewood Trail offers parking.
Does 2304 Maplewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Maplewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Maplewood Trail have a pool?
No, 2304 Maplewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Maplewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 2304 Maplewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Maplewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Maplewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Maplewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Maplewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

