2304 Maplewood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

HURRY! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Single Family Home (NOT HOA Condos); Walking distance to Award Winning GCISD Bransford Elementary; Near Walmart, Whole Foods, many Restaurants, Colleyville Baseball Fields, City Park & Downtown Colleyville Library; Multiple Patio Decks provide great areas for Entertaining! Freshly Remodeled & Painted; Looks Brand New inside and out! Updates include: New Paint, Flooring, SS Appliances, Lighting & Fixtures. Open Floor Plan boasts spacious Living Area w amazing Gourmet Kitchen w SS Fridge & lovely Breakfast Bar. Fabulous 2nd Story Balcony overlooks the spacious Backyard w Storage Shed. Too much to mention! Tenant Pays: Water & Electricity. Owner handles ALL Outside Landscaping!