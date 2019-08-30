1916 Maplewood Trail

Amenities
Charming Colleyville home nestled in fantastic location! Impressive interior features & located within walking distance to Colleyville ISD- Bransford Elementary, restaurants, shops, city parks, outdoor trails, playgrounds, & city hall. Enjoy these stylish improvements: no carpet, beautiful wood & tile floors, freshly painted walls, trim, custom closets, 5 inch base boards, granite kitchen countertops, SS appliances to include stove-top & convection oven w microwave combo, stainless fridge,dishwasher, W-Dryer. The spacious living room is highlighted by vaulted ceilings and a stacked stone fireplace. The study could be used as a flex space or 3 BR for guests. HOA pool and clubhouse. Front lawncare included!