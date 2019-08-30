All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:43 PM

1916 Maplewood Trail

1916 Maplewood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1916 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming Colleyville home nestled in fantastic location! Impressive interior features & located within walking distance to Colleyville ISD- Bransford Elementary, restaurants, shops, city parks, outdoor trails, playgrounds, & city hall. Enjoy these stylish improvements: no carpet, beautiful wood & tile floors, freshly painted walls, trim, custom closets, 5 inch base boards, granite kitchen countertops, SS appliances to include stove-top & convection oven w microwave combo, stainless fridge,dishwasher, W-Dryer. The spacious living room is highlighted by vaulted ceilings and a stacked stone fireplace. The study could be used as a flex space or 3 BR for guests. HOA pool and clubhouse. Front lawncare included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Maplewood Trail have any available units?
1916 Maplewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1916 Maplewood Trail have?
Some of 1916 Maplewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Maplewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Maplewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Maplewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Maplewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1916 Maplewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Maplewood Trail offers parking.
Does 1916 Maplewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Maplewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Maplewood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1916 Maplewood Trail has a pool.
Does 1916 Maplewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 1916 Maplewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Maplewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Maplewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Maplewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Maplewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

