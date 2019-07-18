1801 Cranbrook Drive S

Amenities

dishwasher pool basketball court fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool

Spectacularly designed 5 bed 4.5 bath 5800 Sq Ft home in desirable Cranbrook Estates! At the top of the circular driveway, you are greeted by a two story custom steel and glass front entrance. With a wrought iron staircase and an adjoining gentleman's study and formal dining room, the foyer leads you into a modern floor plan which includes 2 living areas with craftsman vaulted ceilings, walls of glass that overlook the pool, and a gourmet kitchen. Large Master suite features a sitting area with FP, wet bar, and his and her closets. The grounds spared no expense with a pool & fountain and basketball court to balance the home's interior design with outdoor areas that are a perfect oasis for family and friends.